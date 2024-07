CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A major intersection on the Corpus Christi Bayfront will get a safety improvement starting on Monday at 8 a.m.

Airline and Ocean Drive will have new ADA-compliant ramps installed and some more concrete work done on the intersection.

The work on this project is expected to cause some traffic delays.

The completion date for this project is expected to be August 12th.

