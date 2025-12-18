Bay Area woman’s stolen Kia highlights growing auto theft concern in Corpus Christi

A Bay Area woman’s stolen Kia is highlighting a growing auto theft problem in Corpus Christi at the same time Hyundai and Kia have agreed to nationwide anti-theft repairs for millions of vehicles.

On November 17, Angela Bouma said she went outside her Baypoint Apartments home near Ennis Joslin Road and found her 2023 Kia Sorento missing.

“So I ran out, looked over this balcony to see if it was still parked here and it was gone,” Bouma told KRIS 6 News.

Bouma said this wasn’t the first time she’d experienced theft in the area. She described multiple incidents over the past four years at her complex, including break-ins and stolen vehicle parts.

After filing a police report and notifying property management, Bouma used a tracking app on her phone to locate her vehicle nearby.

“It was just down the road from me, at that street over there,” Bouma added.

Corpus Christi police confirm Bouma’s experience is part of a broader uptick in thefts involving Kia and Hyundai vehicles.

CCPD Lieutanant Bryan Hager with the Auto Theft Task Force said officers have identified multiple thefts connected to a recent incident in which about eight Kia and Hyundai vehicles were stolen in just two nights. He said these incidents are not limited to, but often are done by juveniles.

"We got with other agencies involved in the prosecution of these cases and Nueces County Juvenile Justice System took these cases very serious," Hager said. "We've been able to stop it for a while, but as trends go, they're popular and then they lose their popularity. Then more kids find out about the trend again and it reemerges. That's what I think is happening here."

He added the trend is tied in part to how easily the vehicles can be taken when they lack certain anti-theft technology.

“These aren’t your typical thefts where someone is stealing a car to make money,” Hager said. “Most of the time it’s just a theft of opportunity.”

Police encourage owners of certain Kia and Hyundai models especially those manufactured in 2022 and earlier with key-start ignitions to take available preventative measures.

The local increase reflects a larger, national issue. Hyundai and Kia have agreed to a multistate settlement requiring the companies to offer free repairs to millions of vehicles that lack critical anti-theft technology. The agreement affects vehicles sold in the U.S. from roughly 2011 through 2022.

Under the settlement, Hyundai and Kia must provide free hardware fixes including installing engine immobilizers and zinc sleeves to reinforce ignition systems to eligible owners. The total cost of the fixes could exceed $500 million. The settlement also requires the automakers to equip all future vehicles sold in the U.S. with engine immobilizers, a security feature missing on many earlier models that helped make them easier for thieves to steal. In addition, Hyundai and Kia will pay up to $4.5 million in restitution to people whose vehicles were damaged during thefts.

Locally, the CCPD Auto Theft Task Force offers free steering wheel locks, or “clubs,” to Kia and Hyundai owners. Hager said those devices, along with the national hardware fixes, can make vehicles much harder to steal.

“Even if someone breaks the window or gets inside, once the update or hardware protection is installed, they can’t start it,” Hager said.

Bouma said she believes driving any vehicle should not come with the fear of it being stolen simply because of its brand.

“It doesn’t make sense to me,” Bouma mentioned. “I think there’s better ways to go about your life.”

Police continue to investigate recent thefts and urge anyone with information to contact the department or Crime Stoppers.

