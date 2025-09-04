Bay Area bike shop seeks community help after thieves steal several electric bikes

A local bike shop is asking for the community’s help after thieves broke into its Bay Area business and stole several electric bikes and scooters.

Edward Martinez, co-owner of CC LED and Glow Ride Tours, told KRIS 6 News that the break-in occurred early Tuesday morning. He said the thieves used a brick to break the glass of the front door, in an effort to get inside.

“We had to replace the glass of course," Martinez said. "They just smashed it and smashed it until they were able to open and gain entrance."

Martinez added the thieves took at least six newly purchased electric bikes and scooters, all valued to be more than $10,000.

“Took our bikes, which are what we use to survive. That’s what we use for our business. It’s a big blow to us,” Martinez said.

CC LED and Glow Ride Tours, which has been part of the community for more than four years, is known for its unique glowing bikes and weekly rides that bring energy and color to downtown Corpus Christi.

One of the stolen bikes was recovered the following day, but the others remain missing. Martinez said this isn’t the first time the shop has been targeted. Just weeks ago, another bike was stolen from the property.

Despite the setbacks, Martinez said he and his business partner remain determined to succeed.

“To the people who broke into our business, I hope you have a better day, I hope you have better ambitions and you do well in life,” Martinez said.

Martinez and his business partner have filed a police report to get help from Corpus Christi Police (CCPD).

They're also asking the community to keep an eye out for the stolen bikes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the bike shop at (361) 910-GLOW (4569) or CCPD.

