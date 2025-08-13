Barisi Village project inches forward but faces concerns from community members

Progress continues on the multi-million dollar Barisi Village development, planned for the site of the former Pharaoh Valley Country Club. The European-style village, backed by Blackard Companies, aims to transform 127-acres into a vibrant mix of residential, retail, and recreational spaces, with a projected taxable value near $1 billion.

Longtime neighbors said they welcome the development but have been waiting for years to see construction begin.

“Better to see a development like this going on, instead of seeing the golf course go completely," resident, Cythina Gamez, said.

Her son, Carrie echoed the same statement, but added they've been waiting patiently.

“I’m all for it, I can’t wait for this project to get developed. I’ve been waiting for over 10 years," Gamez said.

Other neighbors living nearby also hope the project brings new life to the area.

“There have been a lot of young families that have moved in, and it would be great to see it kind of developed and revived in that way." neighbor, Kaylie Hodges, said.

During Tuesday's city council meeting, city leaders approved the project and financing plan for Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone #6 (TIRZ #6), which will guide how tax revenues are collected and reinvested back into the community.

Despite this milestone, city and county officials said they are concerned about the project’s slow pace and ongoing delays.

“I pass by it and I see nothing. Nothing happening," District 2 Councilwoman, Sylvia Campos, said.

“It’s been a little bit of time since Jeff Blackard has come forward and talked to us. This project has been lingering," District 1 Councilman, Everett Roy, added.

Nueces County Commissioner Brent Chesney emphasized the same concerns.

“So, I mean, let’s cut to the chase, what’s really going on here," Chesney questioned.

Assistant City Manager, Heather Hulbert, cited architectural and engineering delays, along with rising economic costs, as key factors holding up progress.

Once completed, Barisi Village is expected to feature village plazas, thousands of single- and multi-family homes, a hotel, retail space, a public Par 3 golf course, a nature preserve, and more. The entire project is estimated to take 10 to 12 years to build.

KRIS 6 News reached out to Blackard to get an update on his plans for the project. Our newsroom has not heard back.

