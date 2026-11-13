AAUW book sale wraps up Saturday at Neyland Library

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) is holding its Bookfinders Book Sale at Neyland Library, 1230 Carmel Parkway, through Saturday, Nov. 14.

Friday is the last day shoppers can buy items tax-free, according to the group. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Along with books, the sale includes DVDs and CDs. In a Facebook post, the organization encouraged shoppers to pick up books for themselves or as holiday gifts.

Proceeds benefit Corpus Christi Public Libraries, local women’s scholarship funds and AAUW community outreach projects for women and girls, according to the event flyer.

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