1000 volunteers on track to serve 10,000 neighbors at H-E-B's annual Feast of Sharing

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — When you make something with love, doesn’t it taste so much better? Saturday afternoon H-E-B shared a warm, holiday meal with neighbors with their annual Feast of Sharing.

It’s another way to give back to the community. It’s also part of the 34 dinners being served across the state of Texas.

But it couldn’t have been done without the help of about 1,000 volunteers from all across the Coastal Bend, like Vivian Briones.

“It’s something I’m passionate for. I think it’s something we should do. We should help people out. You don’t know what anyone is going through, in other words. People can be struggling, they cannot have a house, and I just want to be able to give them food,” Briones said.

She served dessert to those in attendance at Saturday's dinner.

There were also photo opportunities with Santa and arts and crafts.

Last year, the Feast of Sharing served 10,000 neighbors, and this year, it’s on track to do the same.

