Axe H2O withdraws proposal for privately funded desalination plant in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Axe H2O, the company that submitted a business proposal to the city for a privately funded desalination plant, is no longer pursuing that project.

On June 1, Axe H2O submitted a proposal to build a desalination facility that would produce up to 150 million gallons of desalinated water per day. The company planned to use the Barney Davis Power Plant as a site for the facility.

That plan ran into complications, as the property is owned by CPS Energy. Just over a week after Axe H2O made its proposal, City Manager Peter Zanoni said CPS Energy wanted to negotiate exclusively with the city.

In a statement obtained by KRIS 6 News, Axe H2O said the emergency conditions that compelled their action no longer exist.

"Following extensive technical research, community engagement, and evaluation of the current market landscape, Axe H2O has made the decision to discontinue its pursuit of this project," the statement said.

The company added that conditions necessary for their business model do not exist in the current Corpus Christi environment.

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