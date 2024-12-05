Assistant City Manager resigns, after two weeks of administrative leave

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Corpus Christi Assistant City Manager who oversaw the city's engineering services, public works, solid waste, airport, gas, and development works departments has resigned.

Neiman Young had been on administrative leave since November 18, according to a memo sent to the Corpus Christi City Council. He has since resigned, effective Thursday.

As KRIS 6 News previously reported, Young was hired by the city in February 2021.

Young has a diverse background in organizational leadership, operations, and communications. Throughout his military career, Young held a variety of positions of authority and led teams in diverse communities across the world. Recognized for outstanding and superior service to our country, he is a two-time recipient of the U.S. Bronze Star.

The city had frozen a vacant assistant city manager position earlier this year as part of its budget process. Following the resignation of Young, two assistant city managers and a deputy city manager will assume the duties of those departments previously reporting to Young.

KRIS 6 News reached out to the City of Corpus Christi for comment, a spokesperson responded in writing stating the city does not comment on personnel matters.

