As graduation nears, CCPD officials get ready to help ease heavy traffic near American Bank Center

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It’s a big weekend for seniors across the Coastal Bend, with six graduation ceremonies scheduled at the American Bank Center over Friday and Saturday. While families prepare to celebrate this important milestone, city officials are also making preparations to help ensure everything runs smoothly.

The Corpus Christi Police Department is ready to manage the expected increase in traffic and wants the community to know that officers will be on hand to help.

CCPD urges caution as graduation traffic is set to ramp up

“The officers are going to work the lights to ensure that we have the best steady flow going to the American Bank Center to ensure that we can get you there on time to make it to the graduations,” said Travis Pace with the Corpus Christi Police Department. “The other thing to pay attention to that is out of our control is you need to know the rules of the American Bank Center—what they allow and what they don’t.”

With three ceremonies on Friday and three more on Saturday, the area around the American Bank Center is expected to be particularly congested.

"You can expect it to be very busy and expect it to be a lot of traffic. Our advice is to plan ahead, know your times, get there early," Pace added.

Police officers will be stationed near the venue, actively working traffic signals to help improve the flow.

“Its typically is very congested down there so we'll have traffic officers working the lights to have more constant flow of traffic so it's not backing up,” he explained.

Despite the expected traffic, officials will be doing their best to ease congestion, but they urge everyone to do their part such as leave early and come prepared for delays.

