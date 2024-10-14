Art Community Center of Corpus Christi requests land to expand facility

Art Community Center of Corpus Christi is asking for additional land from the city to build new facilities and projects.

They will go before the City Council on Tuesday, Oct. 15th.

The additional land will be from Cooper’s Alley to Lomax Street.

The Art Community Center of Corpus Christi will go before the Corpus Christi City Council Tuesday, Oct. 15 to expand the current premises for construction of new facilities and projects.

The Art Center was built in 1941 as a recreation center for servicemen and women. In 1977, the city purchased the property as a city annex, and in 1988, it was leased to the Art Community Center.

Officials for the Art Center will request additional land from Cooper’s Alley to Lomax Street for construction of new facilities and capital projects. The new facilities will create new studios for youth and adult classes.

This would increase the art center’s size by more than 42,000 square feet for a total of 124,350 square feet of land.

If approved, the Art Center expansion will be paid for by the Art Center. The cost is estimated at approximately $12 million with private investments.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.