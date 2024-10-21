ARREST REPORT: Corpus Christi father arrested after infant daughter's death

Police were alerted to an unresponsive infant Friday, Oct. 18, at the Oso Bay Apartments on the 7500 block of McArdle Road.

A Corpus Christi father was arrested on Saturday, Oct. 19 following the death of his infant daughter.

According to Corpus Christi Police, on Friday, Oct. 18, around 8 p.m., officers were working a minor car crash near Ennis Joslin and McArdle Road when they were approached by 31-year-old Juan Castro.

According to the arrest report, as officers were speaking with Castro, a woman began running towards them screaming. That woman was later identified as the baby's cousin.

Officers detained Castro and placed him in a police unit. The officers then went to Castro's apartment at the Oso Bay Apartment on the 7500 block of McArdle Road where they located several family members. The family members told police they called 911 and requested a welfare check for the infant and her one-year-old brother after not hearing from Castro.

So, they went to the apartment where he lived alone with the two children. The children's mother had been arrested on Oct. 13 for allegedly assaulting Castro. She had been released from jail on Oct. 17 but a protective order was granted to Castro.

Family members said they jumped a fence and forced their way into the apartment.

According to the police report, they found the infant unresponsive and her brother crying in a soiled diaper and called 9-1-1.

According to that report, the baby had a reddish liquid coming from her mouth and her body was lifeless and white in color.

When medics arrived, they transported the 4-month-old to Driscoll Children's Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her one-year-old brother was also taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

Castro told investigators that he fed the children before they went to bed. Castro said he slept with them in the same bed despite having a bassinet and crib, filled with toys and clothes.

Castro was taken to the police department for questioning. After the investigation, Castro was charged with injury to a child causing serious bodily injury and endangerment to a child.

Castro remains in the Nueces County jail.

