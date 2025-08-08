Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Argument leads to shooting at La Palmera Thursday night

Photo: Corpus Christi Police Department patch (Courtesy Corpus Christi Police Department Facebook page)
Corpus Christi Police are investigating a shooting at La Palmera on Thursday evening.

Officers were dispatched to the shopping mall on the 5400 block of South Padre Island Drive around 9 p.m. for a shooting.

According to witnesses, the disturbance began when two men began arguing, and then one shot the other in front of the Cheesecake Factory.

When officers arrived, they found and detained the gunman and began to administer aid to the victim who was transported to a local hospital.

Officers are on the scene investigating.

This is a developing story. We'll update this article as soon as more information is released.

