Are you feeling lucky? You might want to buy a Mega Millions ticket for Friday night's drawing

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A $604 million Mega Millions jackpot is up for grabs in Friday night's drawing.

For those hoping to win, there is one very important step: buy a ticket.

"If you don't play you don't win. You know, like buying popcorn, six pack of beer same thing. You've got to spend your money somewhere. And it's not just for me. It's for my wife, the grandkids, the family," Joe Palacios said.

Winners won't take home the full $604 million. Those who choose the lump-sum cash option will receive about $168 million after taxes.

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