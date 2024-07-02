Archery Outfitters International raises over $4,000 for Hicks family

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A Corpus Christi nonprofit used their powers for good by helping raise money for a grieving police family.

On Monday, June 1, Archery Outfitters International presented a check to the police officers association for the family of Kyle Hicks. Hicks was shot in the line of duty in April of 2024 while responding to a domestic disturbance. He passed away days later, leaving behind his wife and four daughters.

David Pena, the owner of Archery Outfitters International, told KRIS 6 News that when he heard about the HIcks family, he wanted to do somethign to help.

"Just knowing a family was affected by the loss of a father like that, it really hit close to home for us," Pena said. "We just wanted to do what we could to help."

Thanks to a fundraiser Pena held last month, a donation of $4,661 was raised for the Hicks family.

