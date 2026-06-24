Apartment fire heavily damages several units forcing residents to relocate

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fire investigators have not been able to determine what sparked a 2-alarm fire at a Flour Bluff area apartment complex.

The fire broke out just after 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Sugar Tree Apartments. When fire crews arrived, flames were visible coming from the second and third floors of one of the units.

The fire was in the attic space on the second and third floors. Firefighters got it under control before it could spread.

12 apartment units received heavy smoke damage. The Red Cross and apartment management helped relocate the residents of those units.

There were no injuries.

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