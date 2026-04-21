Another harbor bridge is being put together with paint and brushes

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you have recently taken a drive on South Staples near King High School, you are not seeing double—work on another Harbor Bridge is underway.

This Harbor Bridge, however, is being put together with paint and brushes. A giant mural of the bridge is being painted on the exterior of City Church's educational building, located at 4425 South Staples.

The mural serves as a celebration of the city's history and identity. Just like the real Harbor Bridge, the artwork has evolved.

"Been at it 3 weeks. We enlarged it by a third bigger than originally planned so it went from giving the impression of the cables to literally painting each individual cable," Victoria Shirley said.

The mural should be finished later this week. City Church plans to host a large ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sunday beginning at 12:30 p.m.

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