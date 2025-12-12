Animal Care Services waives all adoption fees during Bissell's Empty the Shelters Holiday Event

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Corpus Christi Animal Care Services is giving the gift of companionship this holiday season by participating in Bissell's Empty the Shelters Event, running from December 1-15, 2025.

Thanks to sponsorship from Bissell, all adoption fees have been completely waived during the two-week event, making it easier than ever for families to welcome a new furry family member into their homes this holiday season.

Despite the waived fees, each adoption still includes all essential services to ensure pets get the best start in their new homes.

Every adopted animal receives:

Spaying or neutering surgery

Age-appropriate vaccinations

Microchip identification

These comprehensive services, typically valued at hundreds of dollars, are included at no cost to adopters during the promotional period.

Visit Hours and Information

Animal Care Services welcomes potential adopters daily between 12:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. throughout the event period. Staff members are available to help match families with pets that suit their lifestyle and living situation.

The shelter encourages community members to share this opportunity with friends, family, and anyone considering adding a pet to their household.

