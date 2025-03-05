Neighbors across the Coastal Bend may have noticed some lingering smoke in the air following several fires on Tuesday in areas such as Sinton and on Padre Island.

On Wednesday, March 5, people recieved alerts on their phones saying "unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups." The excess smoke from the fires can be dangerous for some neighbors in those sensitive groups.

The American Lung Association advises everyone to be extra cautious when it comes to inhaling smoke from fires, but especially those who are considered at-risk.

Air quality unhealthy for sensitive groups; what does it mean and who is affected?

“So, this is the orange level we see when we look at the air quality index. And those sensitive groups, again, are children and older adults, pregnant people, people with underlying respiratory and cardiovascular conditions, like asthma and COPD," JoAnna Strother, the Senior Director of Advocacy for the American Lung Association said. "People with diabetes or heart issues, and definitely people with lung cancer."

Strother recommended all neighbors stay indoors when the air quality index is marked unsafe. That applies especially to those in the at-risk category. She recommends wearing a KN95 facemask if you have to go outside during these times.

"Basically everyone is at-risk for breathing in wildfire smoke," Strother said. "Even healthy adults can experience symptoms and are vulerable and susceptible to wildfire smoke," Strother said. "Smoke from wildfires can even harm people who are not directly in the fire, certainly nearby, and even may miles down, as wildfire smoke travels."

You can click here to find out the Air Quality Index for your location at any time.

"After a wildfire, you should definitely avoid dust and soot, again, continuing to cover your face with an appropriate face mask. Then, individuals with lung issues should avoid cleanup acitivities," Strother said.

