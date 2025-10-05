Agape Ranch hosts last Bed Build Event in 2025

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Agape Ranch held their final bed build event of the year Saturday, October 3 at Yorktown Baptist Church in Corpus Christi.

The annual event brings dozens of volunteer workers together to build beds for at risk children in the coastal bend.

Agape Ranch started their bed build event back in 2021 building ten beds for the year, this year they are hoping to build 100.

"So our bed build started because we identified the need for children to have a safe sleeping space as professionals realized that this was a need for children to be able to function properly and function well," Agape Ranch Program Coordinator Rose Ruiz said.

This is the last bed build event for the ranch this year.