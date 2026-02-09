After decades advocating for foster children, CASA of the Coastal Bend CEO to retire

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After nearly three decades of advocating for abused and neglected children in foster care, Page Hall has announced her retirement as CEO of CASA of the Coastal Bend, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting vulnerable youth in the Coastal Bend.

Founded in 1991, CASA of the Coastal Bend recruits, trains and supervises volunteer Court Appointed Special Advocates who serve as consistent, court-appointed voices for children in foster care, advocating for their best interests in education, medical care and family stability. The program operates primarily in Aransas and Nueces counties.

Hall took over leadership when the organization had just four staff members. Under her guidance, CASA has grown into a vital local resource, with an expanded staff and hundreds of volunteers assisting children whose lives have been disrupted by abuse, neglect and the foster care system.

“It’s been a journey of growth and definitely a journey of heart for me working for CASA all these years,” Hall said, noting the organization’s evolution from a small program with limited resources to a robust nonprofit.

CASA volunteers are trained to gather information, evaluate children’s needs and speak on their behalf in court. They work alongside families and other professionals to help children remain connected to their families when safe, or to find safe, permanent homes when reunification isn’t possible.

“So that they’re not languishing in the foster care system… to see the impact that that has had on people’s lives, on children’s lives, on their family’s lives over the last 30 years… that has been really just beautiful,” Hall said.

Hall said one of the cases that has stayed with her involved a teenager who had been placed in a residential treatment facility. Thanks to the dedication of a CASA volunteer and staff member, the young man was recently reunited with his grandparents, a transition Hall said reflects the potential of individual advocacy.

Hall said. “I fully expect that he will thrive.”

Hall emphasized the role of volunteers in CASA’s success and the unique commitment they bring to each child and family.

“We’re volunteer-based. The heart that you see from our volunteers is what just makes this program so phenomenal. It’s not me, it’s the people who come to us,” she said.

The organization is actively searching for a new CEO; the deadline to apply has passed, and Hall will continue guiding CASA until a successor is chosen. Hall said one of her hopes for the future is continued growth in volunteer recruitment so that more children in foster care can have an advocate in their corner.

As for her own plans, Hall admitted she does not yet know how she will spend her time once she steps down.

“I’m going to probably be around a while helping, eventually to sell our home and move to the Hill Country area. I don’t know what the next journey is. Looking forward to it though,” she said.

Hall’s nearly 30-year commitment helped transform CASA of the Coastal Bend into an organization that advocates for thousands of children and families. Under Hall’s leadership, nearly 4,000 children have been served, supported by 879 volunteers.

