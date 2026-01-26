Affordable senior housing complex coming to busy southside location

Several affordable homes for seniors could be built near the HEB Plus on Saratoga.

Danco Communities LLC plans to build the Palo Verde Senior Apartments, an 80 multi-family, senior affordable housing development on the 5500 block of Huntwick Avenue, next to HEB Plus on Saratoga Boulevard.

Joe Escobedo, KRIS 6 News The affordable housing complex for seniors will be built next to HEB Plus on Saratoga.

The complex will include 41 one-bedroom units and 39 two-bedroom units. A majority of the households will be for households at or below 60-percent of Area Median Income (AMI).

The City of Corpus Christi Layout of the proposed Palo Verde Senior Apartments at 5501 Huntwick Avenue.

Danco Communities LLC secured a Low-income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) commitment of $1.94 million fro the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) and a City of Corpus Christi HOME Investment Partnership loan of $ 1 million to build the apartments.

From the time of receiving the commitment from LIHTC and the HOME award, project costs increased and the equity pricing decreased, leaving the developer with a gap of $2.96 million.

On Tuesday, the Corpus Christi City Council will vote to amend an Affordable Housing Project Loan agreement between the Corpus Christi B Corporation and Corpus Christi Huntwick Avenue LP in the amount of $1 million to assist in filling the gap and to start the building of the affordable housing complex.

