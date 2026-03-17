Adopt-A-Beach specialty license plate to benefit conservation efforts on Texas beaches

Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham, M.D., is calling on Texans to show their love for the Lone Star State's coastline by ordering an Adopt-A-Beach specialty license plate, with proceeds directly benefiting the Texas General Land Office's (GLO) Adopt-A-Beach program.

The Adopt-A-Beach program is an all-volunteer effort dedicated to removing trash from Texas beaches. For every specialty license plate purchased, the program receives $22 of every $30 spent after registration fees — a direct investment in keeping Texas beaches clean and beautiful.

"As a Texan who grew up near the coast, I am committed to keeping our beaches beautiful and clean for the enjoyment of Texans and the millions of annual visitors," said Commissioner Buckingham. "The spring, fall, and winter Adopt-A-Beach cleanups are essential to the GLO's mission to educate the public about the threat marine debris poses to our coastal communities, wildlife, and the beaches we love."

Commissioner Buckingham added, "You can show your support for this vital mission by purchasing a unique AAB license plate, knowing that your contribution helps reduce litter on Texas beaches and educates Texas children about coastal preservation."

The Adopt-A-Beach specialty license plate is more than just a way to support a worthy cause — it's also a work of art. The plate features a photograph by acclaimed Texas photographer Kenny Braun, whose stunning images of the Lone Star State have been showcased in nationally recognized publications including Garden and Gun, Texas Monthly, Wired, Southern Living, Texas Highways, and This Old House Magazine, among others.

For more information on the Adopt-A-Beach program and to order your specialty license plate, visit the Texas General Land Office website.

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