About 100 bouquets were crafted during the campus event designed to help students celebrate affordably

Michael Salazar/KRIS 6 News
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi created their own Valentine's Day bouquets during a free "build your own bouquet" event hosted by the university Friday.

The event featured multiple tables filled with flowers where students could craft personalized arrangements for themselves or their loved ones. About 100 bouquets were made during the celebration.

"We know a lot of students, they either can't get out or they don't have the money to buy flowers for either themselves or for their loved ones so this allows them to do so and also just brings a little more joy," Pomberg said.

The Valentine's Day-themed event offered students an affordable way to celebrate the upcoming holiday and brought the campus community together.

