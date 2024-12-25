A SPIRIT OF GIVING: MOTHER TERESA SHELTER SERVES CHRISTMAS MEAL TO HUNDREDS IN NEED

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Inside the Mother Teresa Shelter on Christmas Day, volunteers are busy preparing and serving a holiday meal to hundreds of individuals in need. While the shelter’s spirit of giving is present year-round, there’s something especially meaningful about the Christmas meal.

“It’s every day, but on Christmas, it’s the best day, because everyone needs someone,” said Jerry Burns, a long-time employee at the shelter.

For many volunteers, the holiday season fosters a deep sense of connection, one that keeps them coming back year after year. They know that for some guests, these meals are more than just nourishment—they offer hope, kindness, and the comfort of knowing they are not alone.

“It’s a time of giving, receiving, caring, and sharing with one another… that’s what Jesus wants us to do, right?” said volunteer James.

The shelter’s mission of giving began nearly two decades ago, when Mary Richards, then a case worker, used a small donation to launch what would become the community-serving organization it is today. Back then, there was no shelter—just a small gathering of people seeking help.

“There wasn’t even a shelter back then, just a small gathering that, with the grace of God, grew,” Richards recalled, her voice filled with emotion as she reflected on how the shelter expanded over the years.

For many of those attending the Christmas meal, it’s more than just a warm plate of food—it’s a lifeline, especially during the holiday season. One guest, overcome with emotion, expressed their gratitude for the kindness extended by the volunteers.

“These people help me so much, I’m so grateful to them,” said the guest, wiping away tears.

The heart of the meal is a simple, yet powerful message: no one should feel alone during the holidays. The meal, which includes brisket, green beans, and potatoes, may fill stomachs, but it’s the human connection that truly nourishes the soul.

