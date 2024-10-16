A portion of Cimarron Boulevard receives honorary name

The area between Yorktown Boulevard and Saratoga Boulevard will have the honorary name "Veterans Memorial Park."

The name was requested by the CCISD Superintendent to mark the 10th anniversary of Veterans Memorial High School.



To mark the 10th anniversary of Veterans Memorial High School, the Corpus Christi Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez requested an honorary street name for Cimarron Boulevard.

The request was made at the City Council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

The designation is only honorary and while there will be signs with the honorary name, this will not impact the streets official name or the property addresses.

A total of eight signs will be purchased and installed on traffic signal poles along the corridor. They will be paid for by the City’s Public Works Department.

