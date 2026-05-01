A new desal discussion on the agenda for Tuesday's council meeting

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi City Council is scheduled to vote Tuesday on a resolution to look into a desalination project proposed by a Houston-based company called AXE H2O.

The company is offering to privately fund and build a reverse osmosis seawater desalination facility in the Gulf that they say would provide the city with 150 million gallons of water per day.

Nick Winkelmann, chief operating officer of Corpus Christi Water, said the council vote is not a final approval of the project.

"We have been approached by AXE H20. They are working to develop a business plan and a proposal for the city. The item in front of council for consideration is simply if city staff should evaluate a forthcoming proposal or not."

According to its website, AXE H2O is led by retired generals and Texas business professionals. There is no information on what the project would cost the city.

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