A mother-daughter lineage; Family of four graduate TAMUCC with Doctorates in Nursing

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Graduating from college is something to celebrate, but graduating side by side with your family is even more special.

Glenda Deahl has a passion for nursing. It came after her mom had a problem pregnancy and lost a child. Deahl stuck by her side during that time.

“I knew at that point this is what I wanted to do. And I’ve been at it for four decades,” Deahl said.

Deahl worked in many areas in healthcare such as in hospitals, clinics, even teaching at San Antonio College. She was also the first in her family to graduate from college.

Her passion for caring for others continued through her three daughters: Josie, Olivia and Sophie.

“Watching her care for other people, she was always the person people would come to. At camp, people would come to our cabin for minor scrapes and bruises, it took me a little bit to realize oh my mom’s a nurse. She was just always available and she did that out of a deep love for people,” middle daughter Olivia Smith said.

All three sisters wanted to go for their doctorate in nursing and passed the idea along.

“When they said 'Mom come join us', I was like 'I think I’m at the end of my career' and they’re like 'No you can still do this'. I’ve learned so much and you should never stop learning,” Deahl said.

Her daughters all said that watching their hero care for those without access to healthcare made them want to focus their skills in the same direction. They said Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi had a great program that could help them do just that.

“I hope to continue to give voices to those patients through research so they continue receiving guideline-based, best-in-class care,” Josie Arnold.

And although the two-year journey to earning their doctorate was unique, there were still some challenges along the way.

“Sophie gave birth during it, her first child and her first IV had blown. So if the other nurse had not put in that other IV, I’m not sure if we would have Sophie graduating with us,” Deahl said.

But the women said they became each other support system along the way, in the home and in the classroom and soon to graduate in December 2024 with their doctorates.

“I’m so proud of my daughters, I’m very grateful for my daughters. It’s a well-rounded beautiful experience and I’m very proud to be an Islander,” Deahl said.