A competition you can really sink your teeth into

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department won the 13th Law Enforcement Torch Run's rib eating contest, held at Texas Roadhouse.

Our media team competed in the contest, with Bryan and Michelle Hofmann joined by KAJA Telemundo anchor Nina Martinez as a secret weapon. Area first responders made up the other competing teams.

Texas Roadhouse hosted the event as part of its commitment to community giving and fundraising for Special Olympics.

Fannin Feldmann, managing partner of Texas Roadhouse, said:

"Not only give back to the community, give back to Special Olympics, partner with multiple partners across the state and really make an impact not just in our location but statewide."

The rib eating contest also kicked off the Tip-A-Cop event Thursday at Texas Roadhouse. All donations collected go directly to benefit local Special Olympic athletes. Tip-A-Cop runs until 9 p.m. Thursday, July 23.

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