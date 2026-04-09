911 dispatcher honored for guiding husband through CPR to save his pregnant wife and their unborn baby

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 911 dispatcher was recognized today for helping save the lives of a pregnant woman and her unborn baby.

Ernest Flores called 911 after finding his pregnant wife unconscious. His wife, who had pre-eclampsia, was turning purple.

Dispatcher Linda Campbell answered the call and guided Flores through performing CPR.

"I was getting him calm. I was trying to get him calm so we could do CPR because he had already told me she was purple and then that she was pregnant," Campbell said.

Flores credits Campbell and his faith for the survival of his wife and daughter.

"I'm grateful and blessed that God put her in my life in that moment and she answered the call and she told me what to do and she wasn't panic," Flores said.

"And she guided me and because of her, my wife and my daughter are here today, like 100% and of course God too like I give my all my thanks to God. Without Him my wife and daughter also wouldn't be here," Flores said.

Flores said this is a story he will tell his daughter for the rest of her life.

The healthy baby girl is now 2 months old.

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