87th Buc Days Festival opens with family fun for the South Texas community

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The gates are officially open at the 87th annual Buc Days Festival, bringing rides, games and scholarship opportunities to the community.

The festival, which runs for the next 11 days, features carnival attractions for all ages.

"It's something we enjoy as a family and my little ones are finally tall enough to get on the rides," Angel Aguilar said.

From spinning rides to towering attractions, the carnival offers something for everyone.

"You know those rides when you spin around and it makes you feel dizzy," Genesis Talavera said.

Six-year-old Romeo Aguilar is taking in all the excitement the carnival has to offer.

"I got on the big Ferris wheel. I wasn't scared but I was shocked," Aguilar said.

Behind the festivities, the Buc Days Commission remains focused on its educational mission.

"Our mission is to provide education scholarships and opportunities for Corpus Christi and South Texas students. Last year alone we distributed $300,000 in scholarships to the community," Buc Days Commissioner, Mark Avelar said.

This year's festival has expanded its robotics competition.

"These robotics competition, these teams actually compete for cash prizes that go to fund their programs for next year," Avelar said.

Every dollar spent at the Buc Days Festival contributes to scholarship funding.

The festival runs through May 11. Click here for tickets.