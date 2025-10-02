CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning from Bryan and Michelle Hofmann on KRIS 6 News Sunrise.

Thanks for starting your day with us. We have a full rundown of national headlines and local happenings to keep you informed:

6 Things to Know: Yom Kippur, Tesla numbers, Walmart ingredient change

YOM KIPPUR

Today marks Yom Kippur, the holiest day on the Jewish calendar, and one of the most solemn. Often referred to as the Day of Atonement, it’s a time for reflection, repentance, and asking forgiveness for wrongs committed over the past year. To observe the holiday, many Jewish adults began fasting at sundown Wednesday. The fast will continue until sundown Thursday. While Yom Kippur is not a federal holiday, Congress is not in session today in observance.

UNEMPLOYMENT NUMBERS

New unemployment data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics is expected to be released today. The weekly report tracks how many Americans filed for unemployment benefits, but this week’s numbers will not include any federal workers furloughed due to the ongoing government shutdown. Some furloughed employees may qualify for a separate program called Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE), but those figures won’t show up in the BLS reports for now.

TESLA PRODUCTION

Tesla is set to release its third-quarter production and delivery numbers today. The report comes just two days after a federal tax credit for electric vehicles expired. In response, Tesla announced plans to raise lease prices across its lineup to help offset the loss of that incentive.

WALMART DROPPING SYNTHETIC DYES

Walmart is making big changes to the food on its shelves. The retail giant says it’s removing synthetic dyes from all of its store-brand products. It also plans to cut about 30 additional ingredients, including certain preservatives and artificial sweeteners. Some of the items affected include cheese dips, sports drinks, and cake frostings. Walmart says it’s aiming to keep prices steady during the transition. The ingredient changes are expected to be completed by January 2027.

NAVAJO STREET SHOOTING

Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Navajo Street Wednesday afternoon. Officers responded to a reported disturbance just after 1 p.m. in the area of Airport Road and Baldwin. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries. A suspect was detained at the scene, but no charges have been filed yet. The victim’s name has not been released. Investigators have not said what led to the disturbance.

NAVY JET CRASH UPDATE

We have an update on the Navy jet crash in Kleberg County. The aircraft, a T-45 training jet from Naval Air Station Kingsville, went down Tuesday afternoon in an empty field just south of the base. The pilot was able to eject and is reported to be okay. So far, there's no word on what caused the crash. We’ve reached out to Navy officials for more details but have not yet received a response.