6 Things to Know: WWII anniversary, Trump attempted assassination suspect in court, Powerball, law firm fire

6 Things to Know- Sept. 2, 2025

Today marks the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. Japan signed a formal surrender on September 2, 1945, during a ceremony held aboard the battleship USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay.

Americans had already begun celebrating weeks earlier, when President Harry Truman announced Japan’s surrender in August. World War II was one of the deadliest and most destructive conflicts in human history, and it remains the only time nuclear weapons were used in warfare.

A pre-trial hearing is scheduled today for Ryan Routh, who is charged with attempting to assassinate former President Donald Trump last year in Florida.

In July, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon approved Routh’s request to represent himself during trial, while court-appointed attorneys remain on standby.

He faces five felony counts, with trial set to begin September 8.

San Antonio police confirmed that two people were found dead following heavy storms that hit the city. Their bodies were discovered in a creek after flooding on Sunday night.

Friends had reported them missing earlier that day when they didn’t show up to their usual places.

Police say foul play is not suspected in the deaths.

The Corpus Christi Fire Department is investigating a fire that broke out Monday night at the Herman and Herman law offices, located at Third Street near Morgan Avenue.

While details remain limited, officials confirmed no one was inside the building when the fire started.

The American Bank Center is now officially known as the Hilliard Center. The naming rights sparked an intense bidding war, with Attorney Thomas J. Henry submitting the highest bid at $20 million.

However, Oak View Group, which manages the arena, ultimately chose Hilliard Law.

The building’s exterior still carries the old American Bank Center name, with no word yet on when the signage will be updated.

The Powerball jackpot continues to climb after no ticket matched all numbers Monday night. The prize now stands at an estimated $1.3 billion, making it one of the largest jackpots in the game’s history.

While the top prize went unclaimed, two tickets sold in Montana and North Carolina are worth $2 million each.

The next drawing will be held Wednesday, with the winner able to choose between the full jackpot spread over 30 years or a lump sum payment of more than half a billion dollars.

