CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning from Bryan and Michelle Hofmann on KRIS 6 News Sunrise. Thanks for starting your day with us. We have a full rundown of national headlines and local happenings to keep you informed.

6 Things to Know: World tensions, political shakeups & local event for those in need

1. The U.S. is blocking Iranian ports

The U.S. military is expected to start blocking access to Iranian ports as of 9 a.m. Central Monday. President Donald Trump ordered the Navy to stop ships from moving through the Strait of Hormuz after ceasefire talks fell apart over the weekend. This is a big deal because roughly 20% of the world’s oil and gas flows through that waterway. Officials say ships heading to other countries in the region can still pass.

2. Eric Swalwell pauses governor campaign

Eric Swalwell, a California congressman, is suspending his run for governor after a former staffer accused him of sexual misconduct. She claims he assaulted her twice while she was intoxicated. Swalwell denies the allegations but released a video apologizing to his wife. Prosecutors in Manhattan are now investigating.

3. Congress returns with shutdown pressure

Lawmakers are back in Washington after a two-week break, and ending the partial government shutdown is at the top of the list. The Department of Homeland Security has been affected for over two months. A vote could happen Tuesday, but it’s still unclear if there are enough votes to pass a deal.

4. Pope Leo begins historic Africa trip

Pope Leo is kicking off an 11-day visit to Africa, becoming the first sitting pope to visit Algeria. The trip also includes stops in Cameroon, Angola, and Equatorial Guinea. His main message: encouraging peace between Christians and Muslims.

5. Rory McIlroy wins back-to-back Masters titles

Rory McIlroy just won the Masters again, edging out Scottie Scheffler by one shot. That makes him only the fourth golfer to win consecutive titles at Augusta National. After waiting 17 years for his first win, he now has two in a row.

6. Free food distribution happening tomorrow

If you’re in need, the Coastal Bend Food Bank is hosting a mobile food distribution Tuesday from 7:00 to 9:30 a.m. You’ll need to stay in your car, and supplies are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Make sure to have your QR code ready, or call ahead if you need to register.