6 Things to Know: World Cup watch parties, and more mosquito spraying

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning Coastal Bend friends, and happy Tuesday! Your favorite Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann are here helping you get ready for the day ahead. As we head toward the Fourth of July holiday, we're covering several community events, reminders to keep your family and pets safe during fireworks season, opportunities to support earthquake relief efforts, and where mosquito spraying is scheduled across Corpus Christi. Here's what you need to know to start your Tuesday.

6 Things to Know June 30th

World Cup Watch Party At Whataburger Field



Mexico takes on Ecuador tonight during a free World Cup watch party.

Fans can bring blankets to sit on the outfield lawn, but chairs are not permitted.

Gates open for the event at 7 p.m.

Soccer fans can gather at Whataburger Field tonight to watch Mexico face Ecuador in a free World Cup watch party. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets to enjoy the match from the outfield lawn, while additional seating will also be available in the stadium seating bowl. Chairs will not be allowed on the field. The event begins at 7 p.m.

Wings N Taps Hosting Earthquake Relief Drive



A World Cup watch party will also serve as a donation drive for earthquake survivors in Venezuela.

Organizers are collecting nonperishable food, hygiene items, baby supplies and first aid essentials.

The event begins at 7:30 p.m. at Wings N Taps on Yorktown.

A local business is combining soccer and service tonight. Wings N Taps is hosting a World Cup watch party for the Mexico versus Ecuador match while collecting donations for families impacted by the recent earthquake in Venezuela. Organizers say every donation, regardless of size, will help provide critical relief to families who have lost everything.

Last Day To Donate Relief Supplies At Liberty Express



Liberty Express is accepting donations through today.

Needed items include medical supplies and personal hygiene products.

Donations can be dropped off on the 4800 block of Everhart Road.

Today is the final day to donate relief supplies through Liberty Express. Owner Oscar Rojas is collecting medical supplies and personal hygiene items to help earthquake survivors. The business is located on the 4800 block of Everhart Road across from the Everhart Post Office. Organizers hope to hold another donation drive in the near future.

Animal Care Services Holiday Schedule



Corpus Christi Animal Care Services will be closed Friday, July 3.

Animal control officers will continue responding to calls for service.

Officials are reminding pet owners to prepare for fireworks.

Corpus Christi Animal Care Services will be closed Friday, July 3, ahead of the Independence Day holiday. While the office will be closed, officers will continue responding to calls for service through the Corpus Christi Police Department's nonemergency dispatch. Officials are also encouraging pet owners to keep animals indoors during fireworks displays by creating a quiet, comfortable space to help reduce stress and anxiety.

Remember: Fireworks Are Illegal Inside City Limits



Fireworks cannot legally be discharged within Corpus Christi city limits.

Residents should report violations using the nonemergency number.

Do not call 911 unless there is an emergency.

As Independence Day approaches, city leaders are reminding residents that fireworks remain illegal within Corpus Christi city limits. If you need to report illegal fireworks activity, officials ask that you call the Corpus Christi Police Department's nonemergency line instead of 911 so emergency dispatchers remain available for urgent situations.

Mosquito Spraying Continues Across Corpus Christi



Mosquito spraying continues today through July 10.

Crews will focus on downtown, the Southside and the Northside.

Residents are encouraged to reduce standing water around their homes.

The Corpus Christi Nueces County Public Health District continues its mosquito spraying efforts today as crews work to reduce mosquito populations across the city. Spraying is scheduled for downtown, the Southside and the Northside. During spraying, residents are encouraged to remain indoors when possible, keep windows and doors closed, and bring pets inside. Officials also recommend eliminating standing water around homes and using insect repellent during peak mosquito activity.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns.

As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind.

We will see you bright and early tomorrow morning.

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann.