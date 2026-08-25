6 Things to Know: Ranch Hand Festival vendor applications now open in Kingsville

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning Coastal Bend neighbors, and happy Tuesday! Neighborhood News Reporter Matthew Roberts here getting you up to speed on what's going on before you start your day.

Here's your 6 Things to Know before you go.

6 Things to Know August 25th

Woman killed in OYO Motel stabbing identified; suspect held on $1 million bond

The woman killed in last week's stabbing at an OYO Motel on IH-37 has been identified as Monica Luna, 53. Emilio Ybarra, 39, has been charged with her murder and is being held on a $1 million bond. Police say an argument broke out at the motel and Ybarra stabbed Luna, who later died at a local hospital. Anyone with information is asked to call Corpus Christi Police or Crime Stoppers.

Texas AG Ken Paxton bars 4 more Coastal Bend cities from raising property taxes

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has notified more than 110 additional cities across the state that they are barred from raising property taxes above the no-new-revenue rate. Four more local cities are on the latest list: Aransas Pass, Mathis, Odem and Woodsboro. Paxton says those cities failed to meet state audit and transparency requirements under SB 1851, which was signed into law during the 2025 legislative session. This is the second round of enforcement letters from the AG's office. In May, Paxton notified more than 130 cities, including Bishop, Gregory, Ingleside on the Bay, Taft and Three Rivers. The statewide total now stands at more than 240 cities prohibited from raising taxes, with 9 in the local area. The AG's office says its investigation of more than 1,000 Texas municipalities remains ongoing.

Ranch Hand Festival vendor applications now open in Kingsville

Vendor applications are now open for the Ranch Hand Festival in Kingsville. You can apply online at ranchhandweekend.com or in person at the Visitors Center. A 10-by-10 space costs $100. Payments begin Oct. 1. The deadline to submit an application is Nov. 13.

US expands sanctions threat for shipping firms dealing with Iran-based Strait of Hormuz groups

Shipping firms and mariners can now face sanctions or penalties for responding to information demands from Iran-based organizations that manage the Strait of Hormuz. The Office of Foreign Assets Control previously said those who paid tolls to Iran could be caught by sanctions. However, according to a U.S. government post Monday night, the threat now applies to those "responding to information demands … even if there is no associated payment." The expanded threat applies to dealings with the Persian Gulf Marine Insurance Company, the Persian Gulf Strait Authority and the Hormuz Safe Marine Services Authority. Over the past few months, Iran has attacked ships that it claims did not deal with its Hormuz-based groups.

Study reveals tips to get your doctor to respond to patient portal messages

A new study has some tips to increase the chances your patient portal message gets seen by your doctor. Researchers looked at more than 3 million patient portal threads and found that messages directly addressed to the doctor were more likely to get a response. Messages with expressive punctuation, like using multiple exclamation marks, also got better response rates.

TikTok to pay $400 million in a federal lawsuit

TikTok will pay $400 million to settle a federal lawsuit over alleged violations of children's privacy laws. The U.S. Department of Justice says TikTok will pay $300 million immediately, with another $100 million due after an earlier consent decree involving Musical.ly is vacated. The 2024 lawsuit accused TikTok and its China-based parent company, ByteDance, of violating federal law by collecting personal information from children under 13 without parental consent. The government also alleged the companies failed to delete children's accounts when parents requested it and continued to maintain accounts they knew belonged to children under 13. The settlement comes after major changes to TikTok's U.S. business. In January, the company signed agreements with Oracle, Silver Lake and investment firm MGX to form a new U.S. joint venture. TikTok did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The settlement comes as social media companies face increasing legal scrutiny over children's safety and privacy, with some countries moving to restrict young people's access to social media.

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