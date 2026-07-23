6 Things to Know: West Nile Virus in Kingsville, Robstown back to school bash

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning Coastal Bend friends, and happy Thursday!

Your favorite Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here, and thank you for starting your morning with us. Today, we're helping Corpus Christi police locate a missing man, taking a look at the latest construction progress on Alice's new Memorial Stadium, letting you know where to pick up free mosquito prevention kits, highlighting a back-to-school event in Robstown, and checking in on another growing Powerball jackpot.

Here's your 6 Things to Know.

6 Things to Know July 23rd

Police Searching for Missing Corpus Christi Man

• Corpus Christi police are asking for help locating 45-year-old Steven Ramos.

• He was last seen in May and was recently reported missing.

• Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

Corpus Christi police are asking for the public's help finding 45-year-old Steven Ramos. Investigators say Ramos was last seen in May, but his family only recently reported him missing. He is described as 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing about 280 pounds, with a bald head and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a baby blue shirt and blue jeans. Police note that the photo released to the public is about 10 years old, so his appearance may have changed. Anyone who knows where Ramos may be is asked to call 911 or the Corpus Christi Police Department.

New Memorial Stadium Taking Shape in Alice

• Construction continues on Alice ISD's new Memorial Stadium.

• Home stands, concrete work and the fieldhouse are making progress.

• The new stadium will seat approximately 6,000 fans.

Construction continues to move ahead on Alice ISD's new Memorial Stadium. Newly released photos show the home grandstands beginning to take shape as crews continue work across the site. Concrete work has been completed in several sections, and the interior of the new fieldhouse is also coming together. The multimillion-dollar stadium project is funded through the bond package approved by voters last year and will eventually provide seating for approximately 6,000 fans.

Free Mosquito Prevention Kits Available Today

• Free mosquito prevention kits will be distributed in Robstown.

• The giveaway begins at 5 p.m. at the Robstown Community Center.

• The kits include insect repellent and mosquito dunks.

The Nueces County Public Health District is continuing its effort to help residents fight mosquitoes this summer. Free mosquito prevention kits will be available beginning at 5 p.m. today at the Robstown Community Center. Each kit includes insect repellent and mosquito dunks to help eliminate mosquito breeding areas around homes. Officials encourage residents to remove standing water and continue taking precautions against mosquito bites.

Robstown Hosts Free Back-to-School Bash

• The event begins at 5 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.

• Organizers will distribute 300 backpacks filled with school supplies.

• Free haircuts will also be available while supplies and time last.

Students and families in Robstown can get ready for the new school year at a free Back-to-School Bash this evening. The event begins at 5 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, with backpack distribution taking place at the Robstown Young Futures facility. Organizers plan to hand out 300 backpacks filled with school supplies and will also offer free haircuts for students while time and supplies last.

Powerball Jackpot Reaches $600 Million

• No one matched all six numbers in Wednesday night's drawing.

• Saturday's jackpot is now an estimated $600 million.

• The cash option is worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

The Powerball jackpot continues to grow after no winning ticket matched all six numbers in Wednesday night's drawing. Saturday's jackpot now stands at an estimated $600 million, giving players another chance at one of the year's biggest prizes. Players can also choose a lump-sum cash payout worth hundreds of millions of dollars before taxes if they win.

Mosquito Spraying Continues After West Nile Detection

• Mosquito spraying continues through Friday evening.

• The effort follows the detection of a mosquito that tested positive for West Nile virus.

• Health officials urge residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites.

Mosquito control efforts are continuing after a mosquito trapped on July 14 near East Warren tested positive for West Nile virus. Spraying began Wednesday evening and will continue through Friday evening in the affected area. Health officials recommend wearing long sleeves and long pants when outdoors around dawn and dusk, when mosquitoes are most active. Residents are also encouraged to eliminate standing water around their homes to reduce mosquito breeding sites.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns.

As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind.

We will have tomorrow and Monday off to help celebrate Sports Director Larissa Liska's wedding, but we will be back with you bright and early Tuesday morning.

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann.