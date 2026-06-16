6 Things to Know: Weather delays, flood concerns & mosquito prevention

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning from Bryan and Michelle Hofmann on KRIS 6 News Sunrise.

Thanks for starting your day with us. We have a full rundown of national headlines and local happenings to keep you informed.

1. JFK Causeway construction delayed by rain

Construction work on the JFK Causeway has been pushed back until Wednesday because of rainy weather.

When work begins, crews will start on the westbound side with a single-lane closure before moving to the eastbound lanes. The work schedule runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is expected to continue through the end of June.

Drivers should plan for delays and use caution in the construction zone.

2. CCISD summer school classes start late

Severe weather is affecting schedules across Corpus Christi ISD.

The district has delayed all summer school classes, district offices and bus routes by two hours today. Employees should also report to work two hours later than normal.

District officials say coaches will communicate directly with families about any changes to athletic programs or other activities as weather conditions continue to be monitored.

3. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi moves to remote operations

Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi has issued a Code Blue because of severe weather.

Classes and work operations are shifting online for the day. Summer camps are still expected to begin at 10 a.m. unless participants are notified otherwise.

Students and staff are encouraged to watch for updates from the university.

4. Flood concerns continue on Padre Island

A flood advisory remains in effect for Padre Island through Thursday after heavy rainfall over the weekend and additional storms in the forecast.

The island received nearly an inch of rain from Monday morning's storms alone, and forecasters expect another 3 to 5 inches of rainfall along the coast through Tuesday. Some areas could see as much as 6 to 8 inches under the heaviest downpours.

With storm drains already overflowing, officials are warning residents and visitors to avoid flooded roads and stay out of the water when possible.

5. Free mosquito prevention kits available next week

Mosquito season is getting worse, and recent rains are expected to create even more breeding grounds.

To help residents protect themselves, the City/County Public Health District will host five drive-thru mosquito awareness events next week. Free prevention kits will include mosquito dunks, insect repellent and educational materials.

Kits are limited to one per household and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

6. Nasal spray recalled over contamination concerns

A voluntary recall has been issued for Beekeeper's Naturals saline nasal spray because of possible yeast and mold contamination.

The affected product was sold through Amazon and carries lot number 59-50 with an expiration date of February 2028.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, people with weakened immune systems or lung conditions could face a higher risk of serious illness if they use the recalled spray. Other Beekeeper's Naturals products, including Nasal Spray Max, are not affected by the recall.