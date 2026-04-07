CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning from Bryan and Michelle Hofmann on KRIS 6 News Sunrise.

Thanks for starting your day with us. We have a full rundown of national headlines and local happenings to keep you informed.

6 Things to Know: Water worries, free care & community events

1. Del Mar College to discuss water use

Water continues to be top of mind across the Coastal Bend. Today, Del Mar College regents will take up the issue during their meeting. This comes after school leaders met with Corpus Christi officials about drought preparedness. That includes planning around a potential Level 1 drought and reviewing major water uses, like the nearly 1 million gallons used each year at the college’s Fire Training Academy.

2. Weekly water briefings move to Thursdays

The City of Corpus Christi is temporarily changing its weekly water briefing schedule. Briefings will be held on Thursdays for the next two weeks. Officials say the change is only temporary. You can watch them live on kristv.com.

3. Free World Health Day clinic in Robstown

A free community health clinic is happening this morning in Robstown. The Texas Energy Advocates Coalition is hosting the event starting at 9 a.m. at 101 E. Main Ave. Families can access a range of no-cost services, including care provided through a mobile medical unit.

4. Ronald McDonald House breaks ground

Construction begins today on a new Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Texas facility. Leaders will mark the milestone with a groundbreaking ceremony. The new space will allow the organization to serve more families with children receiving medical care in the Coastal Bend.

5. VMHS “Fill the Fridge” drive underway

Students at Veterans Memorial High School are giving back to staff this morning. Their “Fill the Fridge” event starts at 8 a.m., with donations accepted during morning drop-off. Organizers are asking for grab-and-go items like granola bars, fruit, chips and energy drinks to stock the staff lounge.

6. Community invited to veteran’s burial

The public is invited to attend a burial Friday for a U.S. Army veteran with no expected next of kin present. The service for Specialist Four William Adrian Shepherd will be held at 11 a.m. at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery. He will receive full military honors.