6 Things to Know: Water update, cyberattack, & one year of rebuilding

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning from Bryan and Michelle Hofmann on KRIS 6 News Sunrise.

Thanks for starting your day with us. We have a full rundown of national headlines and local happenings to keep you informed.

1. Corpus Christi to give weekly water update

The Corpus Christi city manager is expected to provide the city’s weekly water update later this morning. The briefing will include the latest information on water conditions and city operations. It starts at 10 a.m.

2. Nueces River Authority board to meet in executive session

The Nueces River Authority board is scheduled to meet today for a single agenda item involving possible litigation and confidential matters.

According to the agenda, board members will enter executive session to discuss allegations made by NRA employee Travis Ruski in a March 27, 2026, email. The agenda references contemplated litigation, settlement offers, and confidential attorney-client information.

The agenda also notes the board may discuss and take action on agenda items following the executive session.

3. Petronila marks one year since severe storms

Today marks one year since severe storms heavily damaged the Petronila community.

As rebuilding continues, many residents say they are still struggling financially, especially those without homeowners insurance. Several residents told KRIS 6 News they are paying for repairs out of pocket because they did not have storm coverage at the time of the damage.

Some families continue working to recover one year later.

4. Canvas cyberattack impacts students during finals week

Canvas, a widely used online learning platform, was hit by a cyberattack affecting users around the world during finals week.

Canvas serves more than 30 million users and over 8,000 educational institutions globally. Reports say the hacking group “ShinyHunters” is demanding a ransom to prevent additional breaches.

Corpus Christi ISD issued a warning to families and students, advising users not to log in and to avoid suspicious emails, texts or phone calls claiming to offer Canvas support.

District officials also warned users not to click on unsolicited links while the issue is being investigated.

5. CCISD hosting senior job fair

Corpus Christi ISD is hosting a senior job fair today from 10 a.m. to noon at Carroll High School.

The event will connect local businesses with graduating seniors seeking employment opportunities after high school.

6. Spurs and Timberwolves meet in Game 3 tonight

The San Antonio Spurs will face the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight in Game 3 of their playoff series.

The series is tied 1-1 heading into tonight’s matchup. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m.