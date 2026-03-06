6 Things to Know: War powers vote, DHS leadership changes, Senator Cornyn visiting Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Wednesday morning, Coastal Bend Friends! Sunrise Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here, keeping you up to date on the latest. Congress has weighed in on the Trump Administration’s military authority in the Middle East, there is a leadership shakeup at the Department of Homeland Security, and a major visit is happening in the Coastal Bend today as officials tour the Corpus Christi Army Depot amid concerns about potential job losses.

House keeps President Trump's war powers intact



House rejects measure requiring congressional approval before military action against Iran

Bipartisan effort fails by a vote of 212 to 219

Senate blocked a similar measure earlier this week

The U.S. House has voted to keep President Trump’s war powers against Iran intact. A bipartisan effort that would have required congressional approval before additional military action failed by a vote of 212 to 219. The measure was led by Representative Thomas Massie and Representative Ro Khanna under the War Powers Resolution. Most congressional Republicans supported the White House’s ongoing operation against Iran. The House vote came one day after the Senate blocked a similar attempt to limit the president’s authority.

Kristi Noem out as Homeland Security secretary



President Trump announces leadership change at DHS

Oklahoma senator chosen as replacement

Change takes effect March 31

Kristi Noem is out as Secretary of Homeland Security. President Trump announced Thursday that he is replacing her with Senator Markwayne Mullin. The transition is expected to take effect on March 31. Noem had faced growing scrutiny in recent weeks, including questions surrounding an alleged relationship with a senior adviser and conflicting accounts related to fatal shootings involving federal immigration agents. She also faced criticism over a Department of Homeland Security advertising campaign that prominently featured her and reportedly cost more than $ 200 million.

Court orders tariff refunds



Federal Trade Court orders more than 130 billion dollars returned

Supreme Court previously ruled tariffs illegal

Thousands of companies filing lawsuits for reimbursement

A federal trade court is ordering the Trump Administration to refund more than 130 billion dollars in tariffs.

The decision follows a ruling two weeks ago by the Supreme Court of the United States that determined the tariffs were illegal. Since that ruling, more than two thousand companies have filed lawsuits seeking reimbursement, including Costco, FedEx and Pandora. Experts say the refund process could take significant time to develop and implement. The Trump Administration is expected to appeal the ruling.

House passes DHS funding bill



Bill funds Department of Homeland Security through the end of the fiscal year

Passed by a vote of 221 to 209

Legislation now moves to the Senate

The House has passed legislation to fund the United States Department of Homeland Security through the end of the fiscal year. The measure passed 221 to 209, with four Democrats joining Republicans in support. It is largely the same funding bill the House approved earlier this year, though DHS funding had previously been removed as lawmakers debated reforms to the department. The bill now heads to the Senate.

Senator John Cornyn visiting Corpus Christi Army Depot



Texas senator touring facility today

Local and federal leaders expected to attend

Visit comes amid concerns over potential job losses

Senator John Cornyn will be in Corpus Christi today. Senator Cornyn and Under Secretary of the Army Michael Obadal will tour the Corpus Christi Army Depot. They will be joined by Congressman Vicente Gonzalez, Nueces County Judge Connie Scott and Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo. The visit comes as the Army shifts some helicopter repair work to private contractors and reduces its fleet, raising concerns about possible job losses at the depot.

La Retama Central Library temporarily closed



Library closed through Monday for emergency generator installation

Expected to reopen Tuesday morning

Other Corpus Christi libraries remain open

If you are planning to visit the La Retama Central Library this weekend, you will need to make other plans. The library on Comanche Street is closed through Monday while crews install an emergency generator. It is expected to reopen Tuesday morning at 10. In the meantime, the Neyland and McDonald library branches remain open to the public.

