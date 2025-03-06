6 THINGS TO KNOW: VA job cuts, Sea Turtle Release, and donations to victims of the fires in Sinton

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend, Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here!

As always, we’ve got the latest stories that matter most to you. From heartbreaking accidents to exciting local events, we’ve got a lot to dive into today. Bryan was out in Sinton yesterday, getting drone video of the devastation from the latest fires, as well as speaking to residents who lost their houses. As they say, in the wake of any disaster, look for the helpers. Well, the helpers came out in force and have been messaging KRIS 6, offering to lend their aid. We have a list of different places you can donate and help those neighbors affected by these fires here.

1. V-A Job Cuts and Restructuring Plan

Big news out of Washington, where the Trump Administration is making moves that could impact thousands of employees at the Department of Veterans Affairs. The VA’s Chief, Christopher Syrek, issued a memo Tuesday announcing plans to "aggressively" restructure the department with the help of Elon Musk’s ‘DOGE.’ The goal is to return to 2019-era staffing levels, reducing the size of the VA workforce after significant growth under the Biden Administration. This expansion aimed to help implement the ‘Pact Act,’ which broadens coverage and eligibility for millions of veterans exposed to toxic hazards like burn pits. It’s a development we’ll be watching closely as it unfolds.

2. Fatal Accident in Orange Grove

A devastating story out of Orange Grove as a 3-vehicle crash on Monday night tragically claimed the life of a 19-month-old child. Police report that the child’s mother, a 42-year-old woman, over-corrected after her vehicle went off the road, crossing into the opposite lane and colliding with another car. A 31-year-old pregnant woman was also involved in the crash, and both the mother and the pregnant driver remain hospitalized. Our hearts go out to the families involved in this tragedy. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash.

3. Robstown Fatal Head-On Collision

Over in Robstown, a man has tragically died after a Sunday night head-on collision on Violet Road. Authorities say 26-year-old Justin Buentello was a passenger in a Nissan that ran off the road and collided with a Mercedes. The driver of the Mercedes, a 23-week-pregnant woman, lost her baby in the crash. Both the driver of the Nissan and her passenger remain in the hospital. It’s another heartbreaking reminder of the unpredictability of the road and the need for caution.

4. Litter Critter Clean-Up Event This Weekend

Ready to pitch in and help keep the Coastal Bend beautiful? The City of Corpus Christi is hosting its Litter Critter Free Clean-Up event this Saturday from 9 AM to 3 PM at the Calallen West Intermediate School parking lot. Bring your bulky items, tires, household trash, and more, and help make our community cleaner. Just a heads-up: household hazardous waste and concrete are not accepted, and commercial hauling is prohibited. Let’s do our part, Coastal Bend!

5. Free Spring Break Pool Access in Corpus Christi

Looking for something to do this Spring Break? Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation is opening two of their year-round pools for free public access from March 10th to the 16th. Collier Pool, located at 3801 Harris Drive, and the Corpus Christi Natatorium will be welcoming swimmers of all ages. Make sure to check the city’s website for specific pool schedules, as they may be subject to change.

6. Sea Turtle Release on North Padre Island

Here’s an exciting event for the whole family: The Texas Sea Life Center is hosting its first-ever public sea turtle release this Sunday at 11 AM, located at mile marker 216 in front of the Wyndham C-C on North Padre Island. It’s a free event with free parking available at the Windward Parking lot, so come out and witness these incredible creatures making their way back to the wild. What a special way to connect with nature!

As always, we’re here to keep you informed on the stories that impact your daily life. Stay tuned, stay safe, and we’ll catch you on the air.

