CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Monday morning, Coastal Bend friends! Sunrise Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here, and we starting the week with you all across the Coastal Bend.

A lot of news to catch you up on like how testimony continues in the Uvalde trial, the Justice Department launches an investigation involving the Federal Reserve, the U.S. Supreme Court weighs in on transgender athlete bans, new video is released in a Minneapolis ICE shooting, and here at home, drivers will want to be aware of crosswalk repainting and several road closures.

6 Things to Know: Uvalde trial testimony continues, New video released in Minneapolis ICE shooting

Uvalde trial testimony continues



Adrian Gonzales accused of endangering students

Prosecutors focus on response time during shooting

Jury has heard from teachers and investigators

Testimony resumes today in the trial of former Uvalde school officer Adrian Gonzales. Prosecutors allege Gonzales endangered dozens of students by failing to quickly confront the shooter who killed 19 children and two teachers in May 2022. Gonzales has pleaded not guilty. So far, jurors have heard from at least ten witnesses, including a teacher who lost 11 students and a Texas Ranger who investigated the crime scene.

Justice Department investigates Federal Reserve renovations



Criminal investigation launched by DOJ

Allegations of false testimony to Congress

Renovation cost estimated at 2.5 billion dollars

The Department of Justice has launched a criminal investigation into Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and the renovation of the Federal Reserve’s headquarters. Prosecutors allege Powell lied to Congress during testimony before the Senate Banking Committee last June regarding the cost of the renovations. The project carries an estimated price tag of about two and a half billion dollars. The Federal Reserve is not funded by taxpayer money, but instead by fees on services like check processing, loans it makes to banks and income from its investment portfolio of U.S. government bonds. Powell has pushed back against claims that the project was mismanaged. President Trump has spent months attacking Powell, whom he appointed to the job during his first term, accusing Powell of not acting quickly enough to lower interest rates. Trump said in an interview with The New York Times last week that he had already selected a replacement for when Powell’s term ends in May.

Supreme Court to hear transgender athlete ban cases



Justices hear arguments this week

Cases involve West Virginia and Idaho bans

Decision expected by summer

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments this week in two cases challenging bans on transgender athletes. The justices will consider whether the bans violate the Constitution or Title Nine, the federal law that prohibits sex discrimination in education. One case stems from West Virginia, where a ban was blocked in lower courts, while the other comes from Idaho, where a college student challenged that state’s law. A decision is expected by the summer.

New video released in Minneapolis ICE shooting



DHS releases additional angle of incident

Video shows moments before shooting, but cuts out right before

FBI investigating the case

The Department of Homeland Security has released new video showing another angle of the Minneapolis shooting involving an ICE agent. The roughly three and a half minute video shows the moments leading up to the shooting of Renee Good and appears to have been recorded from a nearby home. Several vehicles, ICE agents, sirens, and people yelling can be heard and seen. The video cuts off before the shooting itself. The incident remains under investigation by the FBI.

Decorative crosswalks to be repainted



City complying with new state mandate

Six crosswalks affected along Shoreline Boulevard

Work expected to last several weeks

The City of Corpus Christi will begin replacing decorative crosswalks today to comply with a new state mandate. The city appealed for an exemption but was denied. In total, six crosswalks along Shoreline Boulevard will be repainted in a plain, uniform style. City officials say the work is expected to take several weeks.

Road closures continue this week



Overnight closure planned on Everhart Road

Intermittent closures on South Shoreline begin

Detours available for drivers

Construction continues this week along Everhart Road and SPID. On Tuesday, southbound Everhart between SPID and McArdle will close from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. for concrete pouring, weather permitting. Starting today, drivers can also expect intermittent closures on South Shoreline near Cooper’s Alley by one of the L Heads on the bay. Access to the L Head will remain open by following posted detour signs.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns. As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind.

We will see you bright and early tomorrow morning.

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann