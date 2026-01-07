CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Wednesday, Coastal Bend friends!

Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann are here bright and early bringing you the news you need before heading out the door. This morning, we are following new developments from day two of the Uvalde trial, growing frustration from parents in Odem after a student arrest, a major decision by the Corpus Christi Housing Authority, emotional scenes at a CCISD community meeting, and the latest updates tied to U.S. actions in Venezuela and their global impact.

6 Things to Know: Uvalde trial continues with opening statements, Emotions run high at CCISD meeting

Uvalde trial continues with opening statements



Both sides delivered opening statements Tuesday

Prosecutors say Gonzales failed to act on training

Defense focused on the response timeline

On the second day of the Uvalde trial, both the prosecution and the defense for former Uvalde CISD officer Adrian Gonzales delivered opening statements Tuesday morning. Prosecutors told jurors that Gonzales was not a rookie officer and failed to act on his active shooter training, repeatedly using the word “remained” to describe his actions during the incident. Gonzales’ defense team focused on the timeline, starting from when the shooter crashed his vehicle near the school to the arrival of multiple officers on scene.

Odem parents demand answers after student arrest



Parents say more victims may be involved

Coaches accused of failing to intervene

District response did not address employment questions

Parents in Odem are demanding action from the school district after a student athlete was arrested on an indecency with a child charge. One parent told KRIS 6 News that their child was also assaulted and claims three coaches only told students to "settle down" during the incident. Shortly after, they say, another student was assaulted, this one being the incident that led to the arrest of 19-year-old Christopher Soto. One parent told us they feel betrayed after trusting the school to keep their children safe. The district did respond, but did not answer questions regarding the employment status of the coaches involved, merely sending us a statement they had already sent to parents. Since they appear to be refusing to answer questions, KRIS 6 News has filed a public information request and will continue to follow this story when we finally get answers.

Corpus Christi Housing Authority ends workforce housing program



Board voted after hours of public comment

Advocates warned families could be displaced

Legal concerns cited as the deciding factor

A program aimed at making apartments more affordable for families is coming to an end. Following a KRIS 6 investigation into how workforce housing deals were approved, the Corpus Christi Housing Authority voted Tuesday to undo the program. After hours of public comment, renter advocates urged the board not to rescind the agreements, warning families could lose their homes. However, board attorneys said the issue was not housing need, but legality. A legal memo read into the record states the authority violated the Texas Open Meetings Act and that former CEO Gary Allsup approved the deals without proper public notice.

Emotions run high at CCISD meeting



Meeting ended earlier than scheduled

Parents say questions were limited

Next meeting is tonight at Kostoryz Elementary

Emotions ran high Tuesday night at Haas Middle School, one of seven campuses proposed for closure under CCISD’s consolidation plan. Video sent to KRIS 6 News by a viewer shows families expressing frustration after the meeting ended about 20 minutes early. Parents say they were not allowed to fully speak and that their questions were being edited. The next community meeting is scheduled for tonight at Kostoryz Elementary, beginning at 5 p.m.

U.S. service members injured in Venezuela operation



At least seven service members injured

Two are still recovering

Injuries include gunshot wounds

Pentagon officials say at least seven U.S. service members were injured during the mission that captured Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and his wife. The operation known as "Operation Absolute Resolve" left two service members still recovering, while five have returned to duty. One service member sustained gunshot wounds to the legs and injuries considered fairly serious. Officials say all injured personnel are receiving medical care and continue to recover.

Venezuelan oil to be transferred to the U.S. with profits said to be controlled by President Trump



Up to 50 million barrels to be turned over

Oil will be sold at market value

Proceeds expected to exceed one billion dollars

In the wake of the Venezuela operation, President Trump announced that the country’s interim government will turn over up to 50 million barrels of sanctioned oil to the United States. The president said the oil will be sold at market value, with proceeds "controlled by me, the President of the United States of America, to ensure it is used to benefit the people of Venezuela and the U.S." Analysts estimate selling between 30 and 50 million barrels could raise between 1.65 and 2.75 billion dollars.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns.

We will see you bright and early tomorrow morning. As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind.

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann