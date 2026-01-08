CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend Friends! It is Thursday, January 8, 2026, and Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann are waking up with you here in the Coastal Bend.

This morning, we are tracking a key ruling in the Uvalde trial, a workplace death under investigation in Corpus Christi, new questions surrounding the Odem school bus case, a weapon threat involving a Robstown student, reaction to a tense CCISD community meeting, and growing concerns over new groundwater wells planned along FM 666.

6 Things to Know: Uvalde mistrial denied, Haas Middle School meeting sparks reaction

Uvalde mistrial denied



Judge denies defense request for a mistrial

Testimony dispute involves former Robb Elementary teacher

Judge calls prosecution actions negligent, not intentional

In the trial of former Uvalde school officer Adrian Gonzales, a motion from the defense for a mistrial was denied Wednesday. The defense argued testimony from a former Robb Elementary teacher had not been shared by the prosecution and differed from what she told Texas Rangers days after the shooting. The judge ruled the failure to provide the testimony was negligent, but not intentional, and allowed the trial to continue.

Fleet Pride employee death under investigation



63-year-old employee found inside tanker trailer

Incident happened along Interstate 37

Tanker reportedly contained chemicals

Corpus Christi police are investigating an incident at Fleet Pride that left a 63-year-old man dead. Officers say Juan Antonio Garza Junior, an employee at the heavy-duty truck and trailer parts business, was found inside a tanker trailer after not being seen for about 20 minutes. He was pulled from the tanker just before 1 p.m. Police say the tanker contained some type of chemicals. The investigation is ongoing.

Odem student arrest follow-up



District has not answered questions about coaches

Parents say they have not been notified

KRIS 6 filed records requests

We have a quick update on the arrest of an Odem Edroy High School athlete. KRIS 6 has requested information about the employment status of three coaches who were present during an alleged school bus incident that led to the arrest of 19-year-old Christopher Soto. While other media outlets have reported the coaches’ status, Superintendent Yolanda Carr has not responded to multiple KRIS 6 requests. Parents close to the situation say they have not been notified either. KRIS 6 News only reports information we can verify, and will keep you updated

Robstown police seize weapon after online threat



Student posted video of firearm online

Threats tied to friend’s recent murder

Parents urged to monitor social media

Robstown police say they seized a weapon after a student posted a video of a firearm online while making threats. The department shared an image of the seized gun on Facebook Wednesday night. Officers say the student threatened revenge for the recent murder of a friend. Police recovered the gun from a home on Kansas Street and are reminding parents to closely monitor their children’s social media activity.

Haas Middle School meeting sparks reaction



Parents say meeting ended early

District defends meeting format

More CCISD meetings scheduled

Parents are still reacting to Tuesday night’s CCISD community meeting at Haas Middle School regarding the proposed closure of seven schools. Some parents say the meeting was cut short and did not allow enough time for questions. The district says the format was designed to allow more questions to be addressed, but parents argue the process itself is the issue. Additional community meetings are scheduled as the district gathers feedback.

Groundwater well concerns



City plans to add more wells along Nueces River

Neighbors say promises were broken

City says move is to prevent water emergency

Concerns are growing over the City of Corpus Christi’s plan to expand groundwater wells along the Nueces River near FM 666. The city already operates 20 wells and is now looking to buy additional groundwater rights on private land. Neighbors say they were told pumping would be temporary and that no new wells were planned. City leaders argue the expansion is necessary to avoid a higher-level water emergency as drought conditions persist.

