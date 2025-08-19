CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend. Sunrise Anchors, Bryan & Michelle here, and we’ve got your 6 Things to Know to start your day. From a major lawsuit tied to the Uvalde tragedy, big-name Democrats raising money over redistricting, and another chance to share your voice on the city’s budget, there is a lot to get to, so let's dive on in.

6 things to know: Uvalde Families Lawsuit, Trump and Zelenskyy Meeting

Uvalde Families Lawsuit

Court hearing in Los Angeles begins today

Targets video game company and Meta (Facebook)

Families say companies helped radicalize young boys

Families who lost loved ones in the Uvalde school shooting are heading to court in Los Angeles today in a lawsuit against a video game company, Activision, and social media giant Meta.

The families claim the companies are partially to blame for their loved ones’ deaths. The lawsuit argues the companies target young, impressionable boys to market their products and calls the Call of Duty video game a “training camp for mass shooters.” On May 24, 2022, seventeen students and two teachers were killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

Redistricting Fundraiser

Obama, Pelosi, and Holder hosting fundraiser in Martha’s Vineyard

Raising money for Democratic redistricting

Comes as Texas and California redraw maps

Former President Barack Obama, Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi, and former Attorney General Eric Holder are all set to appear at a fundraiser in Martha’s Vineyard today.

The Democrats are working to raise money for the National Democratic Redistricting Committee. It comes as the battle over drawing congressional maps heats up across the country, with Texas and California working on new maps. Several other states are also considering similar moves as both parties fight for control of the U.S. House in the midterm elections.

Trump and Zelenskyy Meeting

Trump and Zelenskyy met Monday at the White House

Discussed potential plan to end the war in Ukraine

Zelenskyy now open to sitting down with Putin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President Trump to discuss a path toward ending the war with Russia. Monday’s meeting comes after Trump’s summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin last week. Following the meeting, Zelenskyy said he is interested in a potential meeting with Putin. Trump says he is working to arrange that meeting between the two leaders.

Epstein Files

Justice Department releasing documents to Congress

House Oversight Committee subpoenaed the records

Former Attorney General Barr testified this week

The Justice Department is set to turn over records related to Jeffrey Epstein this week. House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer says his panel began receiving documents on Friday. The committee had subpoenaed the DOJ and set an August 19th deadline for the release. Ten witnesses were also subpoenaed in the case. On Monday, former Attorney General Bill Barr testified that Epstein died by suicide and there was no foul play.

Community Input Session

Corpus Christi continues budget meetings

Tonight’s session will be at the Northwest Senior Center

Focused on District 1 (Calallen area)

The City of Corpus Christi will be hosting another community input session this week for the proposed 2026 city budget.

It will take place tomorrow night from 6:00 to 7:00 at the Northwest Senior Center located at 9725 Up River Road.

Tomorrow’s meeting will be for District 1 (Calallen). During these meetings, the city manager and district council member will be available to answer questions about the budget.

Listening Tour

KRIS 6 News Listening Tour continues

Event tomorrow at the Art Center of Corpus Christi

Focused on Downtown, North Beach, and Bay Area

Just a reminder, our KRIS 6 Listening Tour is coming to a neighborhood near you.

Tomorrow, Neighborhood News Reporter Alexis Scott will host a listening session for Downtown, North Beach, and the Bay Area. It will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Art Center of Corpus Christi. Alexis is looking forward to hearing what’s important to you, so we can continue telling the stories that matter most to our community.

