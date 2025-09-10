CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend! Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here with your Sunrise rundown.

Today, we’re covering a big decision from a federal judge involving the Federal Reserve, testimony from a recently fired CDC director, and the Supreme Court taking up a major case on tariffs. We’ll also check in on Uvalde’s school board, new water wells planned for Padre Island, and details on this weekend’s Litter Critter cleanup event.

6 Things to Know: Updates on Trump's tariffs, Billish Park water wells

Judge Blocks Lisa Cook Firing

Federal judge reinstates Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

Judge says Trump’s firing attempt is likely illegal

Case could ultimately be decided by the Supreme Court

A federal judge has blocked President Trump’s effort to fire Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook. Judge Jia Cobb granted Cook’s request to stop the attempted firing, saying the move is likely illegal and that Cook must be reinstated.

Trump has attempted to fire Cook for cause, citing an investigation into her for possible mortgage fraud. The Trump administration is expected to appeal, and the case will probably be decided by the Supreme Court.

Fired CDC Director To Testify

Dr. Susan Monarez, recently fired CDC head, to testify before Senate

Kennedy fired her last month, calling her “untrustworthy”

Hearing set for September 17 with multiple former CDC leaders

The fired head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will testify on Capitol Hill. The Senate’s Health Committee announced it will hear from Dr. Susan Monarez, who was dismissed last month by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Kennedy claimed Monarez told him she was an untrustworthy person, something she disputes.

Monarez has criticized Kennedy for his positions on vaccines. Former senior CDC official Debra Houry, who resigned in protest after Monarez was fired, will also testify. The hearing is scheduled for September 17.

Updates on Trump's Tariffs

Supreme Court to hear case on Trump’s global tariffs

Lower court ruled administration lacked authority

Oral arguments scheduled for November

The Supreme Court will decide whether or not President Donald Trump’s sweeping global tariffs are legal. The high court announced Tuesday that it will hear the case.

A lower court had ruled the Trump administration did not have authority to impose many of the tariffs under a federal law intended for emergencies. The administration argues the tariffs are needed to address trade deficits with other countries. The tariffs will remain in place until the case is resolved.

Uvalde School Lawyers

Uvalde school board hires new attorneys

Board faces potentially 1 million unreleased pages of records

New law firm brought in due to possible cover-up concerns

The Uvalde school board has hired new lawyers amid growing concerns about transparency. So far, the district’s attorneys have coordinated two releases of emails and documents, but board members learned Monday there could still be a million pages of public records left to release.

The school board president said they are seeking guidance from another law firm because it appears there may be a cover-up. Nineteen children and two teachers were killed in Uvalde on May 24, 2022, when a gunman entered the school and opened fire.

Billish Park Water Wells

City council approves ordinance for new wells on Padre Island

Padre Island POA to drill and maintain four wells

Final vote still needed before wells move forward

The Padre Island Property Owners Association has received tentative approval to drill four water wells at Billish Park. Corpus Christi City Council passed an ordinance allowing the wells, which would be used to irrigate the park.

The property owners' association will be responsible for building and maintaining the wells. The ordinance must pass one more council vote before it becomes final.

Litter Critter Cleanup Event

Free cleanup event happening this Saturday

Accepted items include bulky trash, brush, metal, and tires

Event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Tuloso-Midway High School

The City of Corpus Christi will host its next Litter Critter cleanup event this weekend. The free event takes place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Tuloso-Midway High School. Items accepted include brush, bulky items, household trash, metal, and tires. Items not accepted include household hazardous waste and concrete. Commercial hauling is also prohibited. For more details, visit cctexas.com.

