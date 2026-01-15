6 Things to Know: United States selling Venezuelan oil, Uvalde trial hears from injured victims’ families

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Thursday morning, Coastal Bend Friends! Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann are here for you this morning as we track a bunch of new stories that you need to know before you head out the door.

Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation cuts programs



Three programs shut down due to loss of federal funding

Services focused on substance abuse, mental health, and homelessness

Twelve staff members laid off

The Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation has shut down several programs due to federal funding cuts. The nonprofit made the announcement on Facebook, saying it was forced to eliminate three programs aimed at helping neighbors struggling with substance abuse, mental health challenges, and homelessness. Twelve staff members also lost their jobs. The foundation says it remains committed to improving health across the Coastal Bend through affordable health care services and education, but significant funding gaps remain.

Odem Edroy meeting delayed on coaches’ employment



Board meeting moved to January 20

Decision involves two athletic coaches

Incident tied to alleged school bus assault

The Odem Edroy Independent School District has postponed a school board meeting that will determine the future employment of two athletic coaches. The meeting, originally scheduled for Tuesday, has been pushed to Tuesday, January 20. Officials say coaches Cristian Torres and Arnold Maldonado were present during an alleged December assault on a school bus. 19-year-old Christopher Jacob Soto was charged in the incident. The district says it is cooperating with law enforcement and the Texas Rangers.

Mathis Taft softball brawl verdict



Former coach found not guilty

Incident occurred during district championship game

UIL probation and player suspension remain

A former Mathis High School softball coach has been found not guilty following a controversial on-field incident last spring. The case stemmed from a district championship game between the Mathis Pirates and Taft Greyhounds in April, when video showed Brianna Cruz grabbing a Taft player during a fight involving both teams. This week, a San Patricio County jury cleared Cruz of all charges. Cruz remains on probation from the UIL, and the player involved was suspended for the first two games of the 2026 softball season.

Uvalde trial hears from injured victims’ families



Testimony focused on surviving children

Mother described lasting injuries and pain

Jury also heard from active shooter trainer

Testimony continues today in the trial of former Uvalde school resource officer Adrian Gonzales. On Wednesday, the jury heard detailed testimony for the first time about children who survived the Robb Elementary shooting. One mother described her daughter’s injuries, including bullet fragments in her forehead and left thigh. She told the jury her daughter continues to experience headaches and leg pain. Jurors also heard from an active shooter trainer who trained Gonzales in April 2022.

United States begins selling Venezuelan oil



First sale valued at $500 million

Additional sales expected soon

Move follows U.S. operation involving Maduro

The United States has officially begun selling Venezuelan oil. A Trump administration official confirmed Wednesday that the first sale, valued at $500 million, has been completed. More sales are expected in the coming days and weeks. The move follows a U.S. operation earlier this month to capture Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. President Donald Trump has said he plans to tap into Venezuela’s vast oil reserves.

Google Gemini launches personal intelligence feature



Users can link Google apps with one tap

Assistant can access email, photos, and search history

Rollout begins for select subscribers

Google Gemini is launching a new feature called Personal Intelligence. The update allows users to link Google apps with a single tap, giving the assistant access to Gmail, Photos, Search, and YouTube history to tailor responses. Google says the goal is to improve user experience while keeping data secure. The feature will roll out over the next week to eligible Google AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers on web, Android, and iOS.

