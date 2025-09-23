CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend! We’re Bryan and Michelle Hofmann, your KRIS 6 News Sunrise anchors.

It’s Tuesday, and we’ve got a busy lineup of stories for you today, from the president’s autism announcement to world leaders gathering at the United Nations, the return of Jimmy Kimmel, plus some local updates here in Corpus Christi.

Let’s take a look.

6 Things to Know: UN General Assembly, Jimmy Kimmel Returns, Ocean Manhole Repairs

Autism Announcement

President Trump and HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announce new findings on autism

Administration warns of “very increased risk” linked to acetaminophen use during pregnancy

Tylenol maker Kenvue disputes claims, citing independent science

President Donald Trump, alongside Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., announced his administration’s latest findings on autism.

On Tuesday, the president said his administration would notify doctors about what they call a “very increased risk” of autism tied to a pregnant woman’s use of acetaminophen, commonly known as Tylenol. A spokesperson for Kenvue, which makes Tylenol, emphasized in a statement that “we believe independent, sound science clearly shows that taking acetaminophen does not cause autism.”

UN General Assembly

UN General Assembly continues in New York with more than 140 leaders expected

High-level debate to address global conflicts, climate change, and Palestinian statehood

President Trump scheduled to speak after the opening remarks

The United Nations General Assembly continues in New York today. More than 140 world leaders are expected to take part as high-level debate begins.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak shortly after the opening remarks. A series of summits will address global conflicts, climate change, and international recognition of a Palestinian state. This year also marks the UN’s 80th anniversary.

Meeting With Congressional Leaders

Trump expected to meet this week with Democratic leaders Schumer and Jeffries

Talks aimed at avoiding a government shutdown as funding deadline approaches

President says he is open to meeting but doubts talks will impact outcome

President Donald Trump is expected to meet with Democratic congressional leaders this week to try to prevent a government shutdown.

Funding for the government will technically run out at the end of the month. Sources say Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries could meet with the president on Thursday. While Trump says he’s open to meeting, he doesn’t believe the talks will have much impact on passing a funding bill.

H-1B Visas

White House clarifies new $100,000 fee for certain H-1B visa petitions

Change does not affect existing visa holders, only new petitions

Administration says move is part of broader immigration crackdown

The White House is clarifying its recent changes to H-1B visas. Confusion spread after workers, companies, and foreign governments scrambled to respond to a new $100,000 fee on some visas.

According to the White House, existing visa holders are not affected, and the fee is a one-time charge limited to new petitions. Officials say the move is part of the administration’s broader effort to crack down on immigration.

Jimmy Kimmel Returns

ABC bringing “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” back tonight after brief suspension

Show pulled following backlash over Kimmel’s comments on the MAGA movement

Sinclair Broadcasting says it will preempt the show with news programming

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” is returning to air tonight. ABC suspended the show last Wednesday after criticism of Kimmel’s monologue about the MAGA movement’s response to Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

Disney, which owns ABC, said the decision was made to cool tensions, but after conversations with Kimmel, they agreed to bring the show back. However, Sinclair Broadcasting, which owns many local TV stations, says it will preempt the program with news coverage instead.

Ocean Manhole Repairs

Water crews begin buried manhole repairs today on Ocean Drive

Work reduces southbound traffic to one lane between Mitchell Street and Ocean Drive

Repairs expected to be complete by Thursday

Corpus Christi Water crews are set to begin repairing a buried manhole today. The work will take place on the 4000 block of Ocean Drive between Mitchell Street and Ocean Drive. Southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane while crews complete the repairs. Work is expected to wrap up on Thursday.

Thanks for waking up with the Hofmanns, we’re so glad to start this Tuesday with you.

As always, stay safe, stay curious, and stay kind.

We’ll see you tomorrow.

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann