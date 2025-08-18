CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend!

Thanks for starting your day with us. We've got a busy Tuesday ahead with big developments from Washington to California, plus important reminders for families and commuters right here in the Coastal Bend.

6 things to know: Ukrainian President meets with President Trump, Budget input session tonight

Ukrainian President Meets With President Trump

Zelensky at the White House today

Discussion follows Trump–Putin summit on Ukraine

Zelensky seeking security guarantees from Western allies

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is meeting with President Trump at the White House today.

The meeting is to discuss the results of Trump’s meeting on Friday with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the war in Ukraine. Putin is seeking to gain control of the Donbas region, which is the far eastern portion of Ukraine and includes cities with ports to the Black Sea.

Zelensky is seeking security guarantees from Western powers, such as NATO.

California Redistricting Push

Special session reconvenes today

Governor Newsom threatens to redraw maps to favor Democrats

Response to Texas GOP map proposal

The California State Legislature is set to reconvene today and immediately take up the issue of redistricting.

Democrats hold a super-majority, and Governor Gavin Newsom has threatened to redraw the congressional maps in such a way that more Democrats could win seats in the state.

Newsom laid out the plan after Texas unveiled its own maps to redraw congressional seats to help Republicans in that state.

More Schools Back In Session

Refugio ISD and Agua Dulce ISD begin today

Coastal Bend districts continue staggered start

Expect heavier traffic near campuses

Most schools in the Coastal Bend got back underway last week, but a couple more start back today.

Refugio ISD and Agua Dulce ISD both begin their school year this morning.

Drivers are reminded to be safe, leave early, and expect heavier traffic for the first few days of the school year.

Budget Input Session Tonight

District 4 meeting on proposed 2026 budget

Session held at Seashore Learning Academy gym

City leaders available to answer questions

The City of Corpus Christi will be hosting another community input session tonight for the proposed 2026 city budget.

Today’s meeting will be for District 4, which includes The Island, and will be held at the Seashore Learning Academy gymnasium on SPID from 6 to 7 p.m.

During these meetings, the city manager and district council member will be in attendance to answer questions about the budget.

Stormwater Closure on Southside

Mt. Vernon Street closed at Everhart today

Crews installing 30-inch stormwater line

Closure expected to last two days

A closure is set to start on the southside of Corpus Christi today that may affect your commute.

Mt. Vernon Street at the intersection of Everhart Road is scheduled to begin stormwater improvements. During the construction, Mt. Vernon Street will be closed from Everhart Road to Wynona Drive to allow crews to install a new 30-inch stormwater line beneath the intersection. The closure is expected to last about two days.

Islander Pavilion Work Begins

McCaughn Park pavilion closed 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lighting upgrades to energy-efficient LEDs

Pavilion open to public 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. during project

The Islander Pavilion at McCaughn Park will be closed for lighting improvements starting today.

This closure will run through Wednesday, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. During the closure, the pavilion will be open to the public from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m. Some of the improvements include swapping existing pavilion lighting to more energy-efficient LED fixtures.

Thank you so much for spending part of your morning with us!

As always, stay safe, stay curious, and stay kind. We'll see you tomorrow.

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann.