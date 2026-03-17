CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Tuesday morning, and happy St. Patrick's Day, Coastal Bend Friends! Today is Tuesday, March 17. Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here on KRIS 6 News Sunrise. Whether you are wearing green or just getting your day started, we are tracking the latest developments in the Iran conflict, a major power outage impacting millions in Cuba, and a local celebration for upgraded athletic facilities in Flour Bluff. Here is what you need to know.

6 Things to Know: U.S. service members injured in Iran conflict, Cuba experiences nationwide power collapse

U.S. service members injured in Iran conflict



About 200 service members injured across multiple countries

Majority of injuries described as minor

13 service members have died in Operation Epic Fury

The Pentagon says about 200 U.S. service members have been injured during the ongoing conflict with Iran. Those injuries have occurred across seven different countries, according to a spokesperson for U.S. Central Command. Officials say most of the injuries are considered minor, and more than 180 service members have already returned to duty. However, the Pentagon confirms that 13 U.S. service members have died so far in what is being called Operation Epic Fury.

Top border official Gregory Bovino expected to retire



Veteran border patrol leader plans to step down

Led high-profile immigration operations in major cities

Departure follows leadership changes at DHS

A top border enforcement official is expected to step down. Gregory Bovino, a nearly 30 year veteran of the Border Patrol and a central figure in the Trump Administration’s immigration crackdown, plans to retire by the end of the month.

Bovino led immigration enforcement operations in several major cities, including Los Angeles, Chicago and Minneapolis. During his tenure, federal agents were involved in two separate fatal shootings of American citizens in Minneapolis. His expected departure comes as leadership changes continue at the Department of Homeland Security, including the recent removal of former Secretary Kristi Noem.

Cuba experiences nationwide power collapse



Millions left without electricity

First total blackout since oil supply disruptions

Officials working to restore power

Millions of people in Cuba are without power after the country’s electrical grid collapsed. It marks the first total blackout since the United States effectively cut off the flow of oil to the island. Nationwide outages have become more frequent in recent years, with Cuban officials blaming U.S. economic sanctions. The country’s power operator says crews are working to restore electricity across the island, with President Trump now saying "I do believe I'll (have) the honour of taking Cuba. Taking Cuba in some form, whether I free it, take it, I can do anything I want."

Norovirus outbreak reported on cruise ship



More than 150 passengers and crew affected

Ill individuals isolated during voyage

CDC investigating the outbreak

A norovirus outbreak sickened more than 150 people aboard a Princess cruise ship last week. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 104 passengers and 49 crew members on the Star Princess reported symptoms during a one-week voyage. Those who became ill were isolated until they could leave the ship, which also underwent additional cleaning and disinfection. CDC investigators boarded the vessel as part of its Vessel Sanitation Program to look into the outbreak.

Ray High School names new head football coach



Brian Herman takes over Texans program

First new head coach in more than a decade

Brings more than 20 years of coaching experience

Ray High School has a new head football coach and athletic director. Brian Herman will lead the Texans program, becoming the first new head coach in 11 years. Herman brings more than two decades of coaching experience, including 13 seasons as an athletic director.

He most recently served as assistant head coach in Georgetown and says he plans to build a tough but fun culture while making gradual improvements to the program.

Flour Bluff ISD celebrates athletic facility upgrades



Renovations include turf, dugouts and scoreboards

Public invited to walkthrough event tonight

Youth night activities planned

Flour Bluff Independent School District is celebrating major upgrades to its baseball and softball facilities. The improvements, funded through the district’s 2025 bond, include new turf, dugouts, scoreboards and batting cages. The public is invited to a walkthrough event tonight at 6 p.m. at the Flour Bluff Athletic Complex on Waldron Road. Following the tour, baseball and softball games will begin at 7 p.m., along with a youth night celebration welcoming young athletes.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns. As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind...and don't forget your green today!

We will see you bright and early tomorrow morning.

Bryan and Michelle Hofmann.